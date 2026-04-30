Banco Santander-Chile: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — Banco Santander-Chile (BSAC) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $307.9 million. The…

SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — Banco Santander-Chile (BSAC) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $307.9 million.

The Santiago, Chile-based bank said it had earnings of 63 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 62 cents per share.

The financial holding company posted revenue of $1.15 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $732.3 million, which fell short of Street forecasts.

Banco Santander-Chile shares have risen 3% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 32% in the last 12 months.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BSAC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BSAC

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