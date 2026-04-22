AZZ: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — AZZ Inc. (AZZ) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of…

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — AZZ Inc. (AZZ) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $15.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Fort Worth, Texas-based company said it had profit of 53 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and amortization costs, came to $1.34 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.19 per share.

The electrical equipment maker posted revenue of $385.1 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $383.6 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $317.3 million, or $10.50 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.65 billion.

AZZ expects full-year earnings in the range of $6.50 to $7 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.73 billion to $1.78 billion.

AZZ shares have risen 26% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $134.91, a rise of 69% in the last 12 months.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AZZ at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AZZ

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