ASGN Inc: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

GLEN ALLEN, Va. (AP) — GLEN ALLEN, Va. (AP) — ASGN Incorporated (ASGN) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $5.5…

GLEN ALLEN, Va. (AP) — GLEN ALLEN, Va. (AP) — ASGN Incorporated (ASGN) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $5.5 million.

The Glen Allen, Virginia-based company said it had net income of 13 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 69 cents per share.

The staffing company posted revenue of $968.3 million in the period.

ASGN Inc shares have declined 16% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $40.43, a drop of 30% in the last 12 months.

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