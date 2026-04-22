Armour Residential REIT: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

VERO BEACH, Fla. (AP) — VERO BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Armour Residential REIT Inc. (ARR) on Wednesday reported a first-quarter…

VERO BEACH, Fla. (AP) — VERO BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Armour Residential REIT Inc. (ARR) on Wednesday reported a first-quarter loss of $54.9 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Vero Beach, Florida-based company said it had a loss of 49 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 76 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $249.2 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $70.7 million.

Armour Residential REIT shares have decreased nearly 1% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $17.56, a climb of 19% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ARR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ARR

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.