Amerisafe: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DERIDDER, La. (AP) — DERIDDER, La. (AP) — Amerisafe Inc. (AMSF) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $8.1 million.…

DERIDDER, La. (AP) — DERIDDER, La. (AP) — Amerisafe Inc. (AMSF) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $8.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Deridder, Louisiana-based company said it had net income of 43 cents. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, were 50 cents per share.

The insurance provider posted revenue of $80.1 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $81.7 million.

Amerisafe shares have declined 14% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 32% in the last 12 months.

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