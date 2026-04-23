Amalgamated Financial: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Amalgamated Financial Corp. (AMAL) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $25.2…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Amalgamated Financial Corp. (AMAL) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $25.2 million.

The New York-based company said it had net income of 84 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 80 cents per share.

The bank posted revenue of $122.6 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $93.4 million.

Amalgamated Financial shares have risen 32% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 54% in the last 12 months.

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