ACNB: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

GETTYSBURG, Pa. (AP) — GETTYSBURG, Pa. (AP) — ACNB Corp. (ACNB) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $13.7 million.…

GETTYSBURG, Pa. (AP) — GETTYSBURG, Pa. (AP) — ACNB Corp. (ACNB) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $13.7 million.

The Gettysburg, Pennsylvania-based bank said it had earnings of $1.32 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.26 per share.

The bank posted revenue of $50.5 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $40.8 million, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $40.1 million.

ACNB shares have increased roughly 3% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 20% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ACNB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ACNB

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.