ABB: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ZURICH (AP) — ZURICH (AP) — ABB Ltd. (ABBNY) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $1.32 billion. The Zurich-based company…

ZURICH (AP) — ZURICH (AP) — ABB Ltd. (ABBNY) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $1.32 billion.

The Zurich-based company said it had net income of 73 cents per share.

The industrial automation company posted revenue of $8.73 billion in the period.

ABB shares have risen 27% since the beginning of the year.

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