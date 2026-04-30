A.O. Smith: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MILWAUKEE (AP) — MILWAUKEE (AP) — A.O. Smith Corp. (AOS) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $118 million. The Milwaukee-based…

MILWAUKEE (AP) — MILWAUKEE (AP) — A.O. Smith Corp. (AOS) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $118 million.

The Milwaukee-based company said it had net income of 85 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 94 cents per share.

The maker of water heaters and boilers posted revenue of $945.6 million in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $969.2 million.

A.O. Smith expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.70 to $4 per share.

A.O. Smith shares have declined nearly 5% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 5% in the last 12 months.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AOS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AOS

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