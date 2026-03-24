Worthington Enterprises: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (WOR) on Tuesday reported net income of $45.5 million…

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (WOR) on Tuesday reported net income of $45.5 million in its fiscal third quarter.

The Columbus, Ohio-based company said it had profit of 92 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs and amortization costs, were 98 cents per share.

The metal manufacturer posted revenue of $378.7 million in the period.

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