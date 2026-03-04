Wix.com: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Wix.com Ltd. (WIX) on Wednesday reported a loss of $40.2…

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Wix.com Ltd. (WIX) on Wednesday reported a loss of $40.2 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Tel Aviv, Israel-based company said it had a loss of 73 cents. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions and stock option expense, came to $1.81 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.36 per share.

The cloud-based web development company posted revenue of $524.3 million in the period, missing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $528 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $50.6 million, or 88 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $1.99 billion.

