Willis Lease: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

COCONUT CREEK, Fla. (AP) — COCONUT CREEK, Fla. (AP) — Willis Lease Finance Corp. (WLFC) on Tuesday reported profit of $10.8 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Coconut Creek, Florida-based company said it had profit of $1.52.

The jet engine lessor posted revenue of $193.6 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $108.1 million, or $15.39 per share. Revenue was reported as $730.2 million.

