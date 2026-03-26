NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Thursday Wed Thu Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.1991 1.1991 Cheddar…

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Thursday

Wed Thu

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.1991 1.1991 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 165.50 164.00 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.2774 3.3798 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.4071 3.5078 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 1.8450 1.8450 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 16.75 17.05 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 90.23 89.87 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.1165 1.0516 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 464.50 464.50

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.3800 4.4300 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.5325 3.8750 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 333.00 333.00 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 11.2100 11.3700 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 7.5625 7.5825

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.6489 0.6489

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 5.4225 5.5290

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6562 0.6618

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 87.500 87.500

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