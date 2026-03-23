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Wholesale Cash Prices

The Associated Press

March 23, 2026, 4:47 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Monday

Fri Mon

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.1868 1.1991
Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 164.75 166.25
Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.1730 3.2572
Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.3776 3.4418
Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 1.6050 1.8450
Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 17.40 17.00
Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 86.23 90.17
Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.0754 1.0800
Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 462.50 462.50

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.4500 4.4100
Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.8775 3.7800
Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 325.20 333.00
Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 11.3500 11.2700
Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. n.a. 7.5300

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a.
Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.6680 0.6489

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 5.4330 5.3425

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6567 0.6531

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 87.500 87.500

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