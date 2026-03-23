NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Monday Fri Mon Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.1868 1.1991 Cheddar…

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Monday

Fri Mon

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.1868 1.1991 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 164.75 166.25 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.1730 3.2572 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.3776 3.4418 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 1.6050 1.8450 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 17.40 17.00 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 86.23 90.17 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.0754 1.0800 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 462.50 462.50

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.4500 4.4100 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.8775 3.7800 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 325.20 333.00 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 11.3500 11.2700 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. n.a. 7.5300

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.6680 0.6489

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 5.4330 5.3425

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6567 0.6531

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 87.500 87.500

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