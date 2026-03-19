NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Thursday Wed Thu Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.1868 1.1868 Cheddar…
NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Thursday
Foods
|Broilers – National comp wtd. avg.
|1.1868
|1.1868
|Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb.
|159.00
|162.00
|Coffee, Brazilian, Comp.
|3.1682
|3.1901
|Coffee, Colombian, NY lb.
|3.3732
|3.3945
|Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen
|1.6050
|1.6050
|Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt
|16.85
|17.25
|Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt
|90.48
|90.72
|Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb
|1.1817
|1.0837
|Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt
|462.50
|462.50
Grains and feeds
|Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu
|4.3000
|4.3900
|Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu.
|3.7575
|3.8375
|Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48%
|325.20
|325.20
|Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu
|11.2300
|11.2800
|Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu.
|7.3175
|7.4475
Fats and oils
|Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg.
|n.a.
|n.a.
|Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb.
|0.6680
|0.6680
Other metals
|Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb.
|5.7265
|5.5540
Fibers and textiles
|Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb
|0.6677
|0.6795
Energy
|Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2
|87.500
|87.500
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