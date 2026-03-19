NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Thursday Wed Thu Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.1868 1.1868 Cheddar…

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Thursday

Wed Thu

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.1868 1.1868 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 159.00 162.00 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.1682 3.1901 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.3732 3.3945 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 1.6050 1.6050 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 16.85 17.25 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 90.48 90.72 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.1817 1.0837 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 462.50 462.50

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.3000 4.3900 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.7575 3.8375 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 325.20 325.20 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 11.2300 11.2800 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 7.3175 7.4475

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.6680 0.6680

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 5.7265 5.5540

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6677 0.6795

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 87.500 87.500

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