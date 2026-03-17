NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Tuesday Mon Tue Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.1868 1.1868 Cheddar…

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Tuesday

Mon Tue

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.1868 1.1868 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 153.00 156.00 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.1586 3.0925 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.3660 3.2983 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 1.6050 1.6050 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 16.90 17.05 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 90.21 89.84 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.0683 1.0892 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 456.75 456.75

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.4200 4.2900 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.9625 3.8025 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 325.20 325.20 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 11.9300 11.2100 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 7.5550 7.2900

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.6680 0.6680

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 5.7145 5.7905

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6385 0.6619

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 83.000 87.500

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