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Wholesale Cash Prices

The Associated Press

March 17, 2026, 4:47 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Tuesday

Mon Tue

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.1868 1.1868
Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 153.00 156.00
Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.1586 3.0925
Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.3660 3.2983
Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 1.6050 1.6050
Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 16.90 17.05
Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 90.21 89.84
Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.0683 1.0892
Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 456.75 456.75

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.4200 4.2900
Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.9625 3.8025
Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 325.20 325.20
Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 11.9300 11.2100
Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 7.5550 7.2900

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a.
Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.6680 0.6680

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 5.7145 5.7905

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6385 0.6619

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 83.000 87.500

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