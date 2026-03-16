NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Monday Fri Mon Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.1928 1.1868 Cheddar…

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Monday

Fri Mon

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.1928 1.1868 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 151.25 153.00 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.1122 3.1586 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.3206 3.3660 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 0.9950 1.6050 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 16.55 16.90 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 90.11 90.21 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.0742 1.0683 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 456.75 456.75

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.3800 4.4200 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.9350 3.9625 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 314.30 325.20 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 11.9400 11.9300 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 7.3450 7.5550

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.6476 0.6680

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 5.8245 5.7145

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6314 0.6385

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 83.000 83.000

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