NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Monday Fri Mon Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.1928 1.1868 Cheddar…
NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Monday
Foods
|Broilers – National comp wtd. avg.
|1.1928
|1.1868
|Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb.
|151.25
|153.00
|Coffee, Brazilian, Comp.
|3.1122
|3.1586
|Coffee, Colombian, NY lb.
|3.3206
|3.3660
|Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen
|0.9950
|1.6050
|Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt
|16.55
|16.90
|Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt
|90.11
|90.21
|Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb
|1.0742
|1.0683
|Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt
|456.75
|456.75
Grains and feeds
|Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu
|4.3800
|4.4200
|Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu.
|3.9350
|3.9625
|Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48%
|314.30
|325.20
|Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu
|11.9400
|11.9300
|Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu.
|7.3450
|7.5550
Fats and oils
|Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg.
|n.a.
|n.a.
|Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb.
|0.6476
|0.6680
Other metals
|Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb.
|5.8245
|5.7145
Fibers and textiles
|Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb
|0.6314
|0.6385
Energy
|Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2
|83.000
|83.000
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