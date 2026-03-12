NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Thursday Wed Thu Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.1928 1.1928 Cheddar…
NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Thursday
Foods
|Broilers – National comp wtd. avg.
|1.1928
|1.1928
|Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb.
|155.00
|151.00
|Coffee, Brazilian, Comp.
|3.2493
|3.2301
|Coffee, Colombian, NY lb.
|3.4080
|3.3922
|Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen
|0.9950
|0.9950
|Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt
|16.40
|16.60
|Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt
|90.19
|90.60
|Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb
|1.0674
|1.0647
|Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt
|456.75
|456.75
Grains and feeds
|Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu
|4.2700
|4.3500
|Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu.
|3.7475
|3.8550
|Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48%
|314.30
|314.30
|Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu
|11.6900
|11.8100
|Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu.
|7.4000
|7.5050
Fats and oils
|Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg.
|n.a.
|n.a.
|Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb.
|0.6476
|0.6476
Other metals
|Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb.
|5.9040
|5.8455
Fibers and textiles
|Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb
|0.6330
|0.6317
Energy
|Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2
|83.000
|83.000
