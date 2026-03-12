NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Thursday Wed Thu Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.1928 1.1928 Cheddar…

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Thursday

Wed Thu

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.1928 1.1928 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 155.00 151.00 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.2493 3.2301 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.4080 3.3922 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 0.9950 0.9950 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 16.40 16.60 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 90.19 90.60 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.0674 1.0647 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 456.75 456.75

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.2700 4.3500 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.7475 3.8550 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 314.30 314.30 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 11.6900 11.8100 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 7.4000 7.5050

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.6476 0.6476

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 5.9040 5.8455

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6330 0.6317

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 83.000 83.000

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.