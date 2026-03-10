Live Radio
Wholesale Cash Prices

The Associated Press

March 10, 2026, 4:47 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Tuesday

Mon Tue

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.1928 1.1928
Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 161.75 163.00
Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.1853 3.2053
Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.3342 3.3704
Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 0.9950 0.9950
Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 15.90 16.75
Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 89.89 88.86
Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.1250 1.1888
Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 467.75 467.75

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.3700 4.2800
Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.9100 3.9425
Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 314.30 314.30
Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 11.6700 11.6300
Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 7.5300 7.6600

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a.
Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.6476 0.6476

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 5.7570 5.8005

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6220 0.6262

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 83.000 83.000

