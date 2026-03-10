NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Tuesday Mon Tue Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.1928 1.1928 Cheddar…
NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Tuesday
Foods
|Broilers – National comp wtd. avg.
|1.1928
|1.1928
|Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb.
|161.75
|163.00
|Coffee, Brazilian, Comp.
|3.1853
|3.2053
|Coffee, Colombian, NY lb.
|3.3342
|3.3704
|Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen
|0.9950
|0.9950
|Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt
|15.90
|16.75
|Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt
|89.89
|88.86
|Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb
|1.1250
|1.1888
|Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt
|467.75
|467.75
Grains and feeds
|Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu
|4.3700
|4.2800
|Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu.
|3.9100
|3.9425
|Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48%
|314.30
|314.30
|Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu
|11.6700
|11.6300
|Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu.
|7.5300
|7.6600
Fats and oils
|Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg.
|n.a.
|n.a.
|Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb.
|0.6476
|0.6476
Other metals
|Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb.
|5.7570
|5.8005
Fibers and textiles
|Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb
|0.6220
|0.6262
Energy
|Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2
|83.000
|83.000
