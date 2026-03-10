NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Tuesday Mon Tue Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.1928 1.1928 Cheddar…

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Tuesday

Mon Tue

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.1928 1.1928 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 161.75 163.00 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.1853 3.2053 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.3342 3.3704 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 0.9950 0.9950 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 15.90 16.75 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 89.89 88.86 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.1250 1.1888 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 467.75 467.75

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.3700 4.2800 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.9100 3.9425 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 314.30 314.30 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 11.6700 11.6300 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 7.5300 7.6600

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.6476 0.6476

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 5.7570 5.8005

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6220 0.6262

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 83.000 83.000

