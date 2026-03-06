NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Friday Thu Fri Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.1876 1.1876 Cheddar…

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Friday

Thu Fri

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.1876 1.1876 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 160.25 161.00 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.0595 3.1320 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.2625 3.2837 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 0.6250 0.6250 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 14.85 15.40 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 89.40 89.83 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.1167 1.1103 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 467.75 467.75

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.1900 4.3000 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.7575 3.8450 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 320.90 320.90 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 11.3400 11.4600 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 7.2175 7.3450

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.6078 0.6078

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 5.8550 5.7530

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6216 0.6204

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 83.000 83.000

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.