Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Wholesale Cash Prices

Wholesale Cash Prices

The Associated Press

March 6, 2026, 4:48 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Friday

Thu Fri

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.1876 1.1876
Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 160.25 161.00
Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.0595 3.1320
Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.2625 3.2837
Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 0.6250 0.6250
Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 14.85 15.40
Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 89.40 89.83
Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.1167 1.1103
Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 467.75 467.75

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.1900 4.3000
Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.7575 3.8450
Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 320.90 320.90
Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 11.3400 11.4600
Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 7.2175 7.3450

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a.
Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.6078 0.6078

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 5.8550 5.7530

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6216 0.6204

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 83.000 83.000

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up