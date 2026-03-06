NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Friday Thu Fri Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.1876 1.1876 Cheddar…
NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Friday
Foods
|Broilers – National comp wtd. avg.
|1.1876
|1.1876
|Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb.
|160.25
|161.00
|Coffee, Brazilian, Comp.
|3.0595
|3.1320
|Coffee, Colombian, NY lb.
|3.2625
|3.2837
|Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen
|0.6250
|0.6250
|Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt
|14.85
|15.40
|Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt
|89.40
|89.83
|Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb
|1.1167
|1.1103
|Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt
|467.75
|467.75
Grains and feeds
|Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu
|4.1900
|4.3000
|Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu.
|3.7575
|3.8450
|Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48%
|320.90
|320.90
|Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu
|11.3400
|11.4600
|Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu.
|7.2175
|7.3450
Fats and oils
|Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg.
|n.a.
|n.a.
|Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb.
|0.6078
|0.6078
Other metals
|Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb.
|5.8550
|5.7530
Fibers and textiles
|Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb
|0.6216
|0.6204
Energy
|Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2
|83.000
|83.000
