What to Do While Awaiting an MBA Admissions Decision

For MBA applicants in decision limbo, the urge to check forums and track every rumored admit wave can be difficult…

For MBA applicants in decision limbo, the urge to check forums and track every rumored admit wave can be difficult to resist. But there are better and more productive ways to pass the wait time.

“After spending months on applications and finally submitting them all, take a break,” says Mennette Larkin, founder and director of Admissions Unlimited and former associate director of MBA admissions for the University of California, Berkeley’s Haas School of Business. “Hang out with friends and family and forget all about business school for a few weeks.”

Here are four other things to do while awaiting an MBA decision.

[READ: How to Decide Between a Full-Time and Part-Time MBA]

Stay Engaged Without Overdoing it

Some business schools don’t want students to contact them “while others are clear that they like the full contact approach — visiting the campus, connecting with students and alumni,” says Tiffany Jaksic, founder of Bravura Prep, an MBA coaching consultancy.

Jaksic, a former MBA admissions officer at Stanford University Graduate School of Business in California and Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth College in New Hampshire, says students should read and follow the guidance schools give.

“The biggest mistake is harassing the admissions office with phone calls or visits, trying to get in touch with the admissions committee,” Larkin says. “If an applicant is too annoying, the staff will alert the committee and that will definitely hurt someone’s chances.”

Applicants waiting for a final decision after they’ve been interviewed should avoid reaching out to the admissions committee with updates, such as a promotion or a new test score, says Melody Jones, founder and president of Vantage Point MBA Admissions Consulting. The admissions committee already has what they need to make a decision and reaching out can’t help, she says.

“It can come across as not respecting the process. It can feel a bit desperate. And it can make them question your judgment.”

This matters because admissions aren’t just assessing whether you’re a qualified candidate, Jones says. “They’re also thinking about how you’ll show up as a student and represent the program.”

Start Interview Prep Early

Practice common questions, refine your “why this school” pitch and be ready to discuss recent accomplishments so you can respond quickly if an interview request arrives.

“Some schools move very fast once they send interview invites,” Jones says. “Stanford is a good example. You usually only have about a week to get your interview scheduled. If you’re starting your prep from scratch at that point, you’re going to feel rushed.”

[Read: How to Get a Free or Low-Cost MBA]

In almost every interview, some standard questions typically come up that candidates should start thinking through early, she says: “Walk me through your resume. Tell me about yourself. Why an MBA? Why now? What are your career goals?”

Once students receive an interview invite, it’s time to tailor your prep to the specific program, Jones says. “Some schools have more unique formats or questions but you’re building on an existing foundation, not starting from scratch.”

MBA interviews assess how candidates will contribute to and benefit from the program’s learning environment and community.

“That means responses to questions can draw from professional and personal experiences,” Jaksic says.

Consider Whether to Remain on the Waitlist

If you land on a waitlist, decide whether you’re willing to wait it out, and be prepared to submit updates that strengthen your candidacy if you choose to stay in consideration.

“Most programs have waitlist managers who collect updates and stay in touch with applicants,” Larkin says. “Don’t send too many updates. Once a month is fine. And only send new information about work experience or activities.”

Follow the waitlist instructions for that school. Some allow new letters of recommendation, while others don’t. For low test scores, consider retaking and submitting new scores, Larkin says.

“Or determine that another school that has already offered you admission and wants you to attend is a good choice.”

Some schools keep the waitlist open through the summer while others admit applicants earlier, so wait-listed students should be patient.

“The operative word in waitlist is wait, and that’s just what you may have to do,” Jaksic says.

One of her clients, for instance, was wait-listed at Stanford in Round 1 in December and did several updates spaced out over eight months.

“In the following August, as I was about to tell them to give it all up, they got the call,” Jaksic says. “Just know that admission committees aren’t trying to be cruel in keeping you in the holding pattern.”

Have a Backup Plan Ready

Think about all of your options as you wait for decisions to come in.

“You should be thinking about a plan B, whether that’s accepting another school’s offer, planning a reapplication in a future year or deciding whether an MBA still makes sense for you,” Jones says.

[READ: 7 Ways to Stand Out When Applying to Business School]

If you’re not accepted, know that even very competitive applicants don’t get every admit.

“Please do not take that as a final answer,” Jaksic says.

Even highly qualified applicants are often denied, and a rejection isn’t a reflection of ability, she says. Students should plan to reapply.

“There is no scarlet letter for reapplicants,” Jaksic says. “In fact, schools are elated to see people come back and try again.”

Some schools offer students guidance on how to improve their application and “are literally giving you the keys to their process and what could turn the no into a yes,” she says. That valuable feedback can help students see areas where they can improve and reapply.

“I’ve seen noes turn into yeses for schools they thought it would never happen.”

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What to Do While Awaiting an MBA Admissions Decision originally appeared on usnews.com