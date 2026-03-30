Virgin Galactic: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

TUSTIN, Calif. (AP) — TUSTIN, Calif. (AP) — Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (SPCE) on Monday reported a loss of $62.7…

TUSTIN, Calif. (AP) — TUSTIN, Calif. (AP) — Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (SPCE) on Monday reported a loss of $62.7 million in its fourth quarter.

The Tustin, California-based company said it had a loss of 98 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for restructuring costs, came to 94 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $312,000 in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $278.9 million, or $5.44 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.5 million.

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