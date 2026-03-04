Verastem: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEEDHAM, Mass. (AP) — NEEDHAM, Mass. (AP) — Verastem Inc. (VSTM) on Wednesday reported a loss of $32.9 million in…

NEEDHAM, Mass. (AP) — NEEDHAM, Mass. (AP) — Verastem Inc. (VSTM) on Wednesday reported a loss of $32.9 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Needham, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 50 cents.

The drug developer posted revenue of $17.5 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $209.5 million, or $3.02 per share. Revenue was reported as $30.9 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VSTM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VSTM

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.