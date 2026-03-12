Vaalco Energy: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Vaalco Energy Inc. (EGY) on Thursday reported a loss of $58.6 million in its…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Vaalco Energy Inc. (EGY) on Thursday reported a loss of $58.6 million in its fourth quarter.

The Houston-based company said it had a loss of 56 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 2 cents per share.

The oil and natural gas explorer posted revenue of $91 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $41.4 million, or 40 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $359.3 million.

