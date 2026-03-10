Ur Energy: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LITTLETON, Colo. (AP) — LITTLETON, Colo. (AP) — Ur Energy Inc. (URG) on Tuesday reported a loss of $15.7 million…

LITTLETON, Colo. (AP) — LITTLETON, Colo. (AP) — Ur Energy Inc. (URG) on Tuesday reported a loss of $15.7 million in its fourth quarter.

The Littleton, Colorado-based company said it had a loss of 4 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 3 cents per share.

The uranium mining company posted revenue of $10.4 million in the period, which matched Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $74.9 million, or 20 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $27.2 million.

