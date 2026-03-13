Trinseo: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WAYNE, Pa. (AP) — WAYNE, Pa. (AP) — Trinseo PLC (TSEOF) on Friday reported a loss of $251.4 million in…

WAYNE, Pa. (AP) — WAYNE, Pa. (AP) — Trinseo PLC (TSEOF) on Friday reported a loss of $251.4 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Wayne, Pennsylvania-based company said it had a loss of $6.98. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $2.56 per share.

The plastics and latex maker posted revenue of $662.6 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $545.6 million, or $15.24 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.97 billion.

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