Traeger: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Traeger Inc. (COOK) on Thursday reported a loss of $17.2 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Salt Lake City-based company said it had a loss of 13 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 1 cent per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 2 cents per share.

The barbecue grill maker posted revenue of $145.4 million in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $138.1 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $115.2 million, or 87 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $559.5 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, Traeger said it expects revenue in the range of $92 million to $97 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $465 million to $485 million.

