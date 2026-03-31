TD SYNNEX: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

FREMONT, Calif. (AP) — FREMONT, Calif. (AP) — TD SYNNEX Corporation (SNX) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of…

FREMONT, Calif. (AP) — FREMONT, Calif. (AP) — TD SYNNEX Corporation (SNX) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $326.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Fremont, California-based company said it had net income of $4.04. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $4.73 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.26 per share.

The high-tech contractor posted revenue of $17.16 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $15.54 billion.

For the current quarter ending in May, TD SYNNEX expects its per-share earnings to range from $3.75 to $4.25.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $16.1 billion to $16.9 billion for the fiscal second quarter.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SNX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SNX

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