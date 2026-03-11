Target Hospitality: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — Target Hospitality Corp. (TH) on Wednesday reported a loss of…

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — Target Hospitality Corp. (TH) on Wednesday reported a loss of $14.9 million in its fourth quarter.

The The Woodlands, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 15 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 10 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $89.8 million in the period, topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $85.2 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $37.1 million, or 37 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $320.6 million.

Target Hospitality expects full-year revenue in the range of $320 million to $330 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TH

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.