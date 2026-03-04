StubHub: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — StubHub Holdings Inc. (STUB) on Wednesday reported a loss of $549.3 million…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — StubHub Holdings Inc. (STUB) on Wednesday reported a loss of $549.3 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of $1.55. Losses, adjusted for pretax expenses and non-recurring costs, were 6 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 3 cents per share.

The online ticket marketplace posted revenue of $449.2 million in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $481.4 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $1.99 billion, or $6.27 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.75 billion.

