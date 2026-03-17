Star Equity Holdings: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

OLD GREENWICH, Conn. (AP) — OLD GREENWICH, Conn. (AP) — Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (STRR) on Tuesday reported a loss…

OLD GREENWICH, Conn. (AP) — OLD GREENWICH, Conn. (AP) — Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (STRR) on Tuesday reported a loss of $1.7 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Old Greenwich, Connecticut-based company said it had a loss of 67 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 10 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 14 cents per share.

The staffing company posted revenue of $56.8 million in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $58.7 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $5.9 million, or $2.08 per share. Revenue was reported as $172.2 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on STRR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/STRR

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