Stagwell: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Stagwell Inc. (STGW) on Tuesday reported earnings of $12.7 million in its fourth quarter.

The New York-based company said it had net income of 5 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 30 cents per share.

The marketing communications company posted revenue of $807.4 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $29.1 million, or 8 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $2.91 billion.

Stagwell expects full-year earnings in the range of 98 cents to $1.12 per share.

