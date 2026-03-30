Sangamo: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

RICHMOND, Calif. (AP) — RICHMOND, Calif. (AP) — Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (SGMO) on Monday reported a loss of $37.4 million…

RICHMOND, Calif. (AP) — RICHMOND, Calif. (AP) — Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (SGMO) on Monday reported a loss of $37.4 million in its fourth quarter.

The Richmond, California-based company said it had a loss of 11 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for asset impairment costs, were 7 cents per share.

The drug developer posted revenue of $14.2 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $122.9 million, or 44 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $39.6 million.

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