Saga: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

GROSSE POINTE FARMS, Mich. (AP) — GROSSE POINTE FARMS, Mich. (AP) — Saga Communications Inc. (SGA) on Thursday reported a loss of $6.9 million in its fourth quarter.

The Grosse Pointe Farms, Michigan-based company said it had a loss of $1.07 per share. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs, were $1.27 per share.

The broadcasting company posted revenue of $26.5 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $7.9 million, or $1.22 per share. Revenue was reported as $107.1 million.

