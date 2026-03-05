Regenxbio: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — Regenxbio Inc. (RGNX) on Thursday reported a loss of $67.1 million in…

ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — Regenxbio Inc. (RGNX) on Thursday reported a loss of $67.1 million in its fourth quarter.

The Rockville, Maryland-based company said it had a loss of $1.30 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $1.01 per share.

The biotechnology company posted revenue of $30.3 million in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $31.5 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $193.9 million, or $3.76 per share. Revenue was reported as $170.4 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RGNX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RGNX

