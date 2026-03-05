Live Radio
Quanex: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

March 5, 2026, 4:35 PM

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Quanex Building Products Corp. (NX) on Thursday reported a loss of $4.1 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The Houston-based company said it had a loss of 9 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 1 cent per share.

The housing materials maker posted revenue of $409.1 million in the period.

