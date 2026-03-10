Protara Therapeutics: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (TARA) on Tuesday reported a loss of $17.3 million…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (TARA) on Tuesday reported a loss of $17.3 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of 37 cents.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 32 cents per share.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $57.4 million, or $1.34 per share.

