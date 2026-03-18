Protalix: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HACKENSACK, N.J. (AP) — HACKENSACK, N.J. (AP) — Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (PLX) on Wednesday reported a loss of $5.5 million…

HACKENSACK, N.J. (AP) — HACKENSACK, N.J. (AP) — Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (PLX) on Wednesday reported a loss of $5.5 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Hackensack, New Jersey-based company said it had a loss of 7 cents.

The drug developer posted revenue of $9.1 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $6.6 million, or 8 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $52.7 million.

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