RIO DE JANERIO RJ BR, Brazil (AP) — RIO DE JANERIO RJ BR, Brazil (AP) — Petroleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras (PBR) on Thursday reported profit of $2.9 billion in its fourth quarter.

The Rio De Janerio Rj Br, Brazil-based company said it had profit of 44 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 72 cents per share.

The oil and gas company posted revenue of $23.61 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $19.63 billion, or $3.04 per share. Revenue was reported as $89.2 billion.

