Petco: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Petco Health & Wellness Co. (WOOF) on Wednesday reported a loss of $2.6 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The San Diego-based company said it had a loss of 1 cent per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, were 1 cent per share.

The pet store chain posted revenue of $1.52 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $9.1 million, or 3 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $5.96 billion.

