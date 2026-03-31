Palvella Therapeutics: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WAYNE, Pa. (AP) — WAYNE, Pa. (AP) — Palvella Therapeutics, Inc. (PVLA) on Tuesday reported a loss of $12.7 million…

WAYNE, Pa. (AP) — WAYNE, Pa. (AP) — Palvella Therapeutics, Inc. (PVLA) on Tuesday reported a loss of $12.7 million in its fourth quarter.

The Wayne, Pennsylvania-based company said it had a loss of $1.08 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 95 cents per share.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $41.7 million, or $3.71 per share.

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