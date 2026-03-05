One Liberty Properties: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

GREAT NECK, N.Y. (AP) — GREAT NECK, N.Y. (AP) — One Liberty Properties Inc. (OLP) on Thursday reported a key…

GREAT NECK, N.Y. (AP) — One Liberty Properties Inc. (OLP) on Thursday reported a key measure of profitability in its fourth quarter.

The real estate investment trust, based in Great Neck, New York, said it had funds from operations of $10.4 million, or 48 cents per share, in the period.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $2.4 million, or 12 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust, based in Great Neck, New York, posted revenue of $24.7 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported funds from operations of $41.6 million. Revenue was reported as $97.2 million.

