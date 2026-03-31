Omeros: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SEATTLE (AP) — SEATTLE (AP) — Omeros Corporation (OMER) on Tuesday reported net income of $86.5 million in its fourth…

SEATTLE (AP) — SEATTLE (AP) — Omeros Corporation (OMER) on Tuesday reported net income of $86.5 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Seattle-based company said it had net income of 98 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $3.14 per share.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $3.4 million, or 5 cents per share.

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