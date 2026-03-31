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Omeros: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

March 31, 2026, 4:25 PM

SEATTLE (AP) — SEATTLE (AP) — Omeros Corporation (OMER) on Tuesday reported net income of $86.5 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Seattle-based company said it had net income of 98 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $3.14 per share.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $3.4 million, or 5 cents per share.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on OMER at https://www.zacks.com/ap/OMER

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

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