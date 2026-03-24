Neurogene: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Neurogene Inc. (NGNE) on Tuesday reported a loss of $24.7 million in…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Neurogene Inc. (NGNE) on Tuesday reported a loss of $24.7 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of $1.12.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $1.20 per share.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $90.4 million, or $4.24 per share.

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