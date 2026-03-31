NCino: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — NCino, Inc. (NCNO) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $8.3 million.…

WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — NCino, Inc. (NCNO) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $8.3 million.

The Wilmington, North Carolina-based company said it had profit of 7 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, were 37 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 21 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $149.7 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $147.8 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $5.2 million, or 5 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $594.8 million.

For the current quarter ending in April, nCino said it expects revenue in the range of $154.5 million to $156.5 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $639 million to $643 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NCNO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NCNO

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