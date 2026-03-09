Nayax: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HERZLIYA, Israel (AP) — HERZLIYA, Israel (AP) — Nayax Ltd. (NYAX) on Monday reported fourth-quarter profit of $13.2 million. The…

HERZLIYA, Israel (AP) — HERZLIYA, Israel (AP) — Nayax Ltd. (NYAX) on Monday reported fourth-quarter profit of $13.2 million.

The Herzliya, Israel-based company said it had profit of 36 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 24 cents per share.

The financial technology company posted revenue of $119.5 million in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $119.9 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $35.5 million, or 94 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $400.4 million.

Nayax expects full-year revenue in the range of $510 million to $520 million.

