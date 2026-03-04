Mistras: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

PRINCETON JUNCTION, N.J. (AP) — PRINCETON JUNCTION, N.J. (AP) — Mistras Group Inc. (MG) on Wednesday reported profit of $3.9…

PRINCETON JUNCTION, N.J. (AP) — PRINCETON JUNCTION, N.J. (AP) — Mistras Group Inc. (MG) on Wednesday reported profit of $3.9 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Princeton Junction, New Jersey-based company said it had profit of 12 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 25 cents per share.

The engineering services company posted revenue of $181.5 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $16.8 million, or 53 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $724 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MG

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.