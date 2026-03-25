MillerKnoll: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ZEELAND, Mich. (AP) — ZEELAND, Mich. (AP) — MillerKnoll, Inc. (MLKN) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $23.5 million.…

ZEELAND, Mich. (AP) — ZEELAND, Mich. (AP) — MillerKnoll, Inc. (MLKN) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $23.5 million.

The Zeeland, Michigan-based company said it had net income of 34 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 43 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 45 cents per share.

The furniture maker posted revenue of $926.6 million in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $941.6 million.

For the current quarter ending in May, MillerKnoll expects its per-share earnings to range from 49 cents to 55 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $955 million to $995 million for the fiscal fourth quarter.

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