Methanex: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Methanex Corp. (MEOH) on Thursday reported a loss of $88.8 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had a loss of $1.15. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 14 cents per share.

The methanol supplier posted revenue of $968.8 million in the period, missing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $994.4 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $79.9 million, or 93 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $3.59 billion.

