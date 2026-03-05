Metagenomi Therapeutics: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

EMERYVILLE, Calif. (AP) — EMERYVILLE, Calif. (AP) — Metagenomi Therapeutics, Inc. (MGX) on Thursday reported a loss of $22.5 million…

EMERYVILLE, Calif. (AP) — EMERYVILLE, Calif. (AP) — Metagenomi Therapeutics, Inc. (MGX) on Thursday reported a loss of $22.5 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Emeryville, California-based company said it had a loss of 60 cents.

The genetic medicines company posted revenue of $3.9 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $87.9 million, or $2.36 per share. Revenue was reported as $25.2 million.

